Man found shot to death at Marion County apartments

OCALA, Fla. - A man was shot and killed early Wednesday in Marion County, deputies said.
The fatal shooting was reported at 1:32 a.m. at the Northgate Apartments in Ocala.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the complex and found a man dead in the courtyard.
A homicide investigation is underway, deputies said.
No other details have been released.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP.
