Man found shot to death at Marion County apartments

OCALA, Fla. - A man was shot and killed early Wednesday in Marion County, deputies said.

The fatal shooting was reported at 1:32 a.m. at the Northgate Apartments in Ocala.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the complex and found a man dead in the courtyard.

A homicide investigation is underway, deputies said.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP.

