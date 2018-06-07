Man shot, killed in middle of Orlando neighborhood

ORLANDO, Fla, - A man was shot to death late Wednesday in the middle of a street in an Orlando neighborhood, police said.

The fatal shooting was reported just before midnight on Bentley Street near the Temple of Prayer Church, not far from Tampa Avenue and Colonial Drive.

Orlando police said first responders performed CPR on the victim, but he died at the scene. His name has not been released.

Orlando police Lt. Jonathan Bigelow said two 18-year-olds turned themselves in about an hour later.

"There might have been a dispute between the victim and the two suspects that led to a physical altercation that led to the unfortunate brandishing of a firearm and shots being fired." Bigelow said.

Police blocked off Washington and Livingston streets Thursday morning as they searched for more answers.

"We are not looking for additional suspects. We believe this was an isolated incident." Bigelow said.

