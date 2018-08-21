Man shot, killed inside Melbourne home

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A man was shot and killed Monday night inside a Melbourne home, police said.

The fatal shooting was reported just after 9:30 p.m. on Lipscomb Street.

Melbourne police said the man, who was in his 20s, got into an altercation with another person and was shot in the torso. He was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center, where he died, police said.

Detectives are talking to witnesses to find out what led to the shooting.

Meanwhile, police said gunshots were fired not far from the home, near University Boulevard and Monroe Street, but no one was hurt. It's not known if the shootings are related.

No other details, including the victim's name or information about the shooter, have been released.



A man in his 20s shot to death in a Melbourne neighborhood. Police are now searching for his killer. I’ll have an update at 5:30 @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/Ey00qC9a8C — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) August 21, 2018

