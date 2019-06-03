News

Man shot, killed inside Walmart on Merritt Island

Customers say fatal shooting occurred in grocery section

By Jack Roskopp - Graham Media Group, Ezzy Castro - Reporter, Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - A man was shot and killed Sunday night inside a Walmart on Merritt Island, deputies said.

The fatal shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. at the Walmart on East Merritt Island Causeway.

According to News 6 partner Florida Today, customers said the shooting happened in the grocery section. 

"There was one person that was shot. Unfortunately, he is diseased," Brevard County sheriff's spokesman Tod Goodyear said. "As far as I know, there was only one shot fired and we have (detained) the person that fired that shot."

The motive in the shooting is not known. It's also not known the suspected shooter knew the victim or worked at the Walmart.

No arrests have been made.

The store is closed.

