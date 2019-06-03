Man shot, killed inside Walmart on Merritt Island

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - A man was shot and killed Sunday night inside a Walmart on Merritt Island, deputies said.

The fatal shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. at the Walmart on East Merritt Island Causeway.

According to News 6 partner Florida Today, customers said the shooting happened in the grocery section.

"There was one person that was shot. Unfortunately, he is diseased," Brevard County sheriff's spokesman Tod Goodyear said. "As far as I know, there was only one shot fired and we have (detained) the person that fired that shot."

The motive in the shooting is not known. It's also not known the suspected shooter knew the victim or worked at the Walmart.

No arrests have been made.

The store is closed.

Gunfire scares shoppers inside this Walmart in Merritt Island. @BrevardSheriff say a person was shot & killed inside the store last night.

One person is in custody. More on this story ahead at 6 am @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/Pnjh8jQnWp — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) June 3, 2019

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.