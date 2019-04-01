Man shot multiple times near Palm Bay sports bar

PALM BAY, Fla. - A man was shot multiple times late Sunday near a Palm Bay sports bar, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Palm Bay Road NE near JD's Sports Lounge.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Palm Bay Police Lt. Tom Ribnicky said.

No arrests have been made.

Police were at the scene at the strip mall early Monday morning, and an investigation is ongoing.

