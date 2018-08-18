Man shot near Cocoa High School

COCOA, Fla. - A man was shot near Cocoa High School on Friday night, and police said he’s now listed in critical condition at a nearby hospital.

The shooting took place on the 1800 block of Rosetine St., according to the Cocoa Police Department.

“The area around the shooting is currently secured and officers are detouring traffic in order to protect the crime scene,” officers said in a statement.

A football game was taking place in the area Friday night.

Patrol officers and detectives are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

