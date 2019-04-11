Man shot near Orange County park

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was shot late Wednesday near a playground and church in Orange County, deputies said.

The shooting was reported around 10:10 p.m. at Kaley Park near the intersection of Kaley Street and Woods Avenue.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the area for a shooting and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

A helicopter was used to search for the shooter, but no arrests have been made.

A detailed description of the shooter has not been released.

A gunman is on the run this morning after a man is shot in a park off Kaley Ave overnight. On #News6, we’re live at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office as deputies continue their search for a suspect. pic.twitter.com/L6WqwLyVF1 — Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) April 11, 2019

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for more details.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.