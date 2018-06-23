Man shot outside club in Marion County, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A man was shot outside a club in Silver Springs Shores around 2 a.m. Saturday, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they were called to the club at 9355 SE Maricamp Road around 2:15 a.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Witnesses did not have information about who the shooter was, according to a news release. Authorities have not provided details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 352-369-6715 or Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.