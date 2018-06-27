Man shot outside Wawa in Orlando while trying to prevent car theft

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was shot early Wednesday outside a Wawa in Orlando while trying to stop a man from stealing his friend's car, police said.

According to police, the victim said he and his friend stopped at the gas station on West Colonial Drive at Orange Blossom Trail to get some fuel.

The victim said his friend left his car running and went inside when a man got in the vehicle, according to police. The victim said he confronted the man, who pulled out a gun and shot him, according to police.

Orlando police said the gunman stole the vehicle and left in an unknown direction,.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Police said he was in stable condition.

No other information has been released.

