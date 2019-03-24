Man shot, robbed while walking home from Orlando bar, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was shot and robbed by multiple people while walking home from a bar early Sunday morning, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said the victim had left a bar at Danube Plaza around 3:18 a.m. and as he was walking home, he heard a gunshot and felt something strike his head. Multiple people then robbed the man as he was on the ground, a news release said.

The victim went home and called 911 after the incident.

He was taken to an area hospital and doctors there determined that he'd been grazed by a bullet, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

