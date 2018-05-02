News

Man shot to death in Daytona Beach neighborhood

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

A fatal shooting is investigated in Daytona Beach.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Daytona Beach, police said.

The fatal shooting was reported around 10 p.m. on Butler Boulevard west of State Road A1A.

Daytona Beach police tweeted that investigators are "working a homicide" after "one man (was) fatally shot," but no other details have been released.

A neighbor said the man, believed to be in his early 20s,  lived at the home with his girlfriend.

