Man shot to death in fight at Valero gas station

DeLEON SPRINGS, Fla. - A person was shot to death during a fight at the Valero gas station in DeLeon Springs on Tuesday night, deputies said.

At last check, detectives from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office were at the scene of the incident, sorting out details.

Initial reports indicate that the man who was shot had just stabbed another man with a knife, deputies said.

It appears the shooting took place after 7:30 p.m. at 5145 N. Highway 17.

