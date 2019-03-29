News

Man shot to death in Orlando after woman reports being followed

Police investigate fatal shooting on Cinderlane Parkway

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was found shot to death Friday in Orlando after a woman reported that someone was following her, according to police.

The fatal shooting was reported at 10:22 a.m. at 5169 Cinderlane Parkway.

Orlando police said the woman reported a man, possibly her boyfriend, was following her and near her car. The woman said she then heard gunshots, according to police.

The man found was shot and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The unidentified shooter fled the scene after the shooting.

No other details have been released.

 

 

