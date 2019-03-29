Man shot to death in Orlando after woman reports being followed

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was found shot to death Friday in Orlando after a woman reported that someone was following her, according to police.

The fatal shooting was reported at 10:22 a.m. at 5169 Cinderlane Parkway.

Orlando police said the woman reported a man, possibly her boyfriend, was following her and near her car. The woman said she then heard gunshots, according to police.

The man found was shot and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The unidentified shooter fled the scene after the shooting.

No other details have been released.

Incredibly tense here off Cinderlane Pkwy as tensions rise after @OrlandoPolice say a man died here this morning. We know a woman called hearing gunshot. Working to figure out what else is going @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/P6Ffs1bBQr — Nadeen Yanes (@NadeenNews6) March 29, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.