Man shot twice, critically hurt in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was shot twice and critically wounded early Wednesday in Orange County, deputies said.
The shooting was reported around 1:45 a.m. at 38th Street and Woods Avenue near Lake Holden.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the victim called authorities and said he had been shot, but he did not provide a location.
A friend drove the man to a hospital, where the victim said a gunman in a silver Buick shot him, according to deputies.
A detailed description of the shooter has not been released.
An investigation is ongoing.
