Man shot twice, critically hurt in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was shot twice and critically wounded early Wednesday in Orange County, deputies said.

The shooting was reported around 1:45 a.m. at 38th Street and Woods Avenue near Lake Holden.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the victim called authorities and said he had been shot, but he did not provide a location.

A friend drove the man to a hospital, where the victim said a gunman in a silver Buick shot him, according to deputies.

A detailed description of the shooter has not been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

