Man shot twice in head on SR 408 dies, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man who was found shot twice in the head in his car on the side of State Road 408 last week has died as a result of his injuries, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said witnesses found Craig Arroyo Jr. in his car on the shoulder of the expressway around 6:05 p.m. May 24. Authorities initially said they expected Arroyo Jr. to make a full recovery, but on Thursday night he died at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

A homicide investigation is underway.

Arroyo Jr.'s family told News 6 after the shooting that he was placed in a medically induced coma and he had to undergo multiple surgeries to have the bullet fragments removed from his head.

Deputies said they have not identified a suspect and they have not released information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

"We continue to ask that if anyone saw or spoke to Craig Arroyo Jr., prior to his incident at State Road 408 WB at Goldenrod Road, to please call the OCSO or Crimeline at 800-423-8477," authorities said in a news release.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.