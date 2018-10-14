Man shot while driving on Edgewater Drive with his children, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was shot Saturday night while driving with his family, according to officials from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's Office spokesman Jeff Williamson said the man was driving on Edgewater Drive with another adult and two children when a bullet came through his window. Williamson said the man did not hear gunshots or see who had shot him.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his left arm that was not life-threatening, Williamson said. He also said no one else in the vehicle was injured.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6/ClickOrlando for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.