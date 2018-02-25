Man hospitalized after being shot in Orlando hotel room, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A shooting is being investigated after a man showed up to a hospital with a gunshot wound he says he suffered during an incident at a nearby hotel, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said they were called to Health Central Hospital on West Colonial Drive at 10:10 a.m. Sunday after a man showed up to be treated for a gunshot wound to his leg.

The man told authorities he was in a rented room at the Red Carpet Inn when he was shot during an attempted robbery, police said.

Investigators said blood was later found in the hotel room.

Information on possible suspects has not been released.

No other details were immediately available. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.