Man slain at Waffle House after paying for meals, deputies say

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A man who was fatally shot at a Florida Waffle House had been paying for other customers' meals and handing out money when he was killed, officials said.

Alachua County sheriff's officials said a female customer apparently got angry when Craig Arttez Brewer, 41, didn't include her in his acts of kindness early Sunday.

After he didn't pay for her meal, that resentment sparked an argument between Brewer and the man accused of shooting him, Ezekiel Luke Hicks, 25.

Lt. Brett Rhodenizer said Hicks and Brewer got into physical fight before Hicks left the restaurant and returned with a gun. Rhodenizer said Brewer was shot multiple times, including in the head.

Hicks was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder.

A lawyer for Hicks isn't listed on jail records.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.