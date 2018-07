COCOA, Fla. - A man was found dead Sunday night in Cocoa after a caller reported seeing a person slumped over in a vehicle, police said.

A death investigation was launched around 9 p.m. after the man's body was found in a car at the end of Vagabond Street.

Cocoa police said dispatchers received an anonymous call about a man slumped over in a vehicle.

Officers secured the scene, and an investigation is ongoing.

