Man smothers girlfriend's pug in Seminole County, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A pug was left crying, lethargic and wheezing after her owner's boyfriend suffocated the dog with a pillow, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Jason Fletcher, 22, called 911 Tuesday night to report that he'd intentionally suffocated the dog a few hours earlier at a home in Oviedo.

The suspect's girlfriend said she questioned Fletcher when she noticed her dog Nala was acting strange, having difficulty breathing and her rectum was bloody and swollen, according to the report.

Fletcher told her that he smothered the dog with a pillow in a fit of rage and punched the pillow multiple times, the affidavit said. The pressure placed on Nala caused the injury to her rectum, records show.

Deputies said Fletcher's girlfriend told them that he has a history of hurting animals when he's upset and he has killed his ex-girlfriend's pets in the past.

Fletcher was arrested on an animal cruelty charge.

