Man snatching purses, wallets from women in retail store bathrooms, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are investigating several incidents of theft and exposure reported at retail store bathrooms along East Colonial Drive.

Orlando police Sgt. David Baker said in at least two cases a man watched women go into the restroom stall and waited for them to be vulnerable before reaching into the stall and grabbing their purses or wallets. In another reported incident the man exposed himself to a woman, Baker said.

There are three incidents under active investigations with a similar suspect description. Baker said they all happened between Jan. 23 and Feb. 2 at retail stores between the 2500 and 3200 blocks of East Colonial Drive, not far from Colonial Plaza and Fashion Square Mall.

The person was described by the victims as a young black man wearing a white tank top, dark shorts and flip flops.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orlando Police Department.

