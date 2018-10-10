Man sought after approaching girl, offering ride in Edgewater

EDGEWATER, Fla. - Edgewater police are looking for a man who approached an 11-year-old girl and offered her a ride while she was walking home from school.

The incident occurred Tuesday around 2:15 p.m. near 26th Street.

Police said the girl was walking home from Indian River Elementary School when a white Chevrolet Traverse stopped near her. A man got out of the vehicle and asked if he could give the girl a ride, police said.

The girl refused to go with the man, who drove east on 26th Street, police said.

The man was described by police as white, with a slender build, brown hair, a brown beard and a freckle or distinguishing mark on his left cheek.

He was driving a newer-model white Traverse that has black molding along its passenger doors.

Edgewater police said extra patrols will be in the area.

Anyone with information about the man or vehicle is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-277-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.