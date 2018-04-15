Man sought after not returning home from bike ride in St. Cloud, police say

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - Authorities are searching for a man who went for a bike ride Sunday morning and never returned home.

Police said Reinaldo Zayas-Delgado, 67, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, was last seen around 6 a.m. at his home on Maple Avenue and at 3:40 p.m., had not returned home.

Zayas-Delgado, who is described as being Hispanic, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, was riding a mint green three-wheel beach cruiser bike.

He was possibly wearing khaki pants, a black or white T-shirt, white sneakers and multiple rosaries.

Because of his mental illness, Zayas-Delgado will not be able to answer questions, police said.

Anyone with information on Zayas-Delgado's whereabouts is asked to call the St. Cloud Police Department at 407-891-6700.

