Man sought in armed carjacking at Groveland bank

GROVELAND, Fla. - Groveland police are seeking the public's help identifying a man accused of carjacking another man at gunpoint at an ATM.

The carjacking was reported at 4:47 a.m. Saturday at the PNC Bank on State Road 50 in Groveland.

According to Groveland police, the victim was in his car at the ATM when a man approached him and pointed a gun at him. The man told the bank customer to get out of his red 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser, and the gunman stole the car, police said.

The victim was not injured, and his car was found abandoned about a half-hour later at Berry Park in Leesburg, according to police.

The culprit was described by police as a thin, younger, light-skinned black man, about 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was wearing a large camouflage jacket over a backpack, red gym shorts and flip flops.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

