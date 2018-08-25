Man sought in connection with Sanford bank robbery

SANFORD, Fla. - Sanford police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a robbery that happened at a SunTrust Bank.

The man entered the bank at 201 West First Street in Sanford after 10 a.m. Friday.

Police said the man entered the bank, approached a teller and passed them a note demanding an unknown amount of money.

The man fled the bank and ran in an unknown direction, police said.

The man was last seen wearing a red shirt. Police said he was described as having a medium build and was possibly in his early 40s.

Through the course of the investigation, police received information implicating William Joseph Harris, 36, as the person responsible for the bank robbery, police said. An arrest warrant was issued Friday for Harris for the charge of robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800 423-TIPS (8477) or visit crimeline.org. Police said calls made to Crimeline remain anonymous and tips to Crimeline that lead to solving a felony case are eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

