Man sought in domestic incident hospitalized after shooting self, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An armed man who was sought in connection to a domestic incident has been shot, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

News 6 partner Florida Today reports deputies searched Wednesday for the man in the Canaveral Groves area.

Deputies said there was a domestic incident that they responded to, in which the man left a home armed.

As deputies began to approach the area where the man was believed to be, a shot was heard, deputies said.

It was found that the man appeared to have shot himself accidentally, deputies said. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

