Man sought in shooting at Flagler gas station

BUNNELL, Fla. - A man was shot Sunday night during an altercation at a gas station in Flagler County, and authorities are seeking the public's help in identifying the suspected shooter.

The shooting was reported around 8 p.m. at the Circle K at 500 E. Moody Blvd. in Bunnell.

Flagler County sheriff's spokeswoman Shannon Martin said two men and two women got into an argument at the gas station, and one of the men shot the other man.

The shooter fled the area, and the victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition, Martin said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call FCSO at 386-313-4911 or email TIPS@FlaglerSheriff.com.

No other details have been released.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

