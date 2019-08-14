Man sought in shooting deaths of woman, 10-year-old spotted in Florida

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is asking for help tracking down a person of interest wanted in connection to a double homicide in Pennsylvania, News 6 partner WJXT-TV reported.

Chuck Mulligan, of the Sheriff's Office, said the U.S. Marshals Service is also involved in the search for Jack Elijah Turner, 21. Mulligan said Turner lived in St. Augustine before moving to Pennsylvania.

Authorities said Turner was seen three times in 18 hours near St. Augustine. In all of the sightings, Turner was in the central portion of St. Johns County.

Mulligan said Turner is a person of interest in a double homicide investigation from Aug. 10 and is also wanted for theft in Pennsylvania. Turner is also being sought in an armed robbery to a convenience store in Ohio on Aug. 11.

If seen, deputies say not to approach Turner but to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 800-336-0102.

HOMICIDE POI SOUGHT: The man pictured is being sought for a Double Homicide out of Pennsylvania. Jack Elijah Turner, was confirmed in 3 sightings in the St. Augustine area today. If you have any information of his whereabouts call 911 immediately! Considered Armed and Dangerous! pic.twitter.com/Wro5K31Vqc — SJSO (@SJSOPIO) August 14, 2019

