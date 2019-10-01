Man spends $2,900 using elderly neighbor's stolen card, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A man who made thousands of dollars worth of purchases using a bank card he stole from his elderly neighbor was caught after a package he ordered was delivered to the victim's address, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the victim came back from vacation on Sept. 15 and found that $2,900 worth of fraudulent purchases had been made on his bank card while he was away.

The purchases included vehicle cleaning supplies, a vehicle registration, a license plate and Costa sunglasses, according to an arrest report.

The victim began suspecting his neighbor, who was familiar with where he kept his bank cards, when he received a package that had his name on it but had the address for his neighbor, 31-year-old Kyle George, records show.

Deputies said the package contained a part for a red Chevrolet truck, which was one of the items purchased on the victim's card. A red Chevrolet truck was parked in George's driveway as authorities were investigating, according to the affidavit.

During the investigation, deputies said they found records indicating that George was in the areas at the time time fraudulent purchases were made.

On Sept. 25, the victim received a statement from Home Depot showing someone used his store credit card to make $11,000 worth of purchased, the report said. George has not been charged in connection with the Home Depot purchases but deputies said an employee remembered George purchasing a trailer in St. Augustine then returning it two days later, according to the affidavit.

George was arrested Friday at his home on Lindsay Drive. Initially, deputies said George told them he wouldn't come out of the home because he was afraid he would get arrested and he was supposed to spend time with his children that weekend.

"Our detectives did a great job in piecing this puzzle together," Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. "This is a guy who thinks he is above the law and shouldn't have to work for his money like the rest of us. He takes the term ‘bad neighbor' to a whole new level."

George is facing five counts of fraudulent use of personal identification information of a person over 60 years of age and fraudulent use of a credit card. Deputies said additional charges could be forthcoming.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.