Man stabbed at Chevron gas station on Aloma Avenue, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was injured after a stabbing that took place Sunday morning, according to officials from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the stabbing occurred around 3:19 a.m. at the Chevron gas station at 7090 Aloma Avenue. The victim had one stab wound in his abdomen that was not life-threatening, authorities said.

The victim told deputies that two men had approached him and attempted to rob him while he was walking to the gas station, according to a news release. The release states that the suspects followed the man to the Chevron station and stabbed him. The victim knew one of the suspects, according to deputies.

The man was alert and conscious when he was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, authorities said.

