Man stabbed by uncle in DeLand, police say

DeLAND, Fla. - A man stabbed his nephew several times during a domestic dispute Tuesday night in DeLand, authorities said.

DeLand police said the stabbing happened at a home on East Beresford Avenue near U.S. 17-92.

Investigators said they found a man in his mid-20s with about five stab wounds. He was airlifted to a Daytona Beach hospital and is expected to survive, officials said.

The uncle, in his mid-40s, was also at the home, police said.

No other details, including whether anyone faces charges, have been released.

DeLand PD investigating stabbing at East Beresford Avenue home https://t.co/o9gmHWezoA — DeLand Police (@DeLandPD) April 24, 2019

