Man stabbed during fight with neighbor in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was stabbed in the stomach during a dispute with a neighbor in Orlando, police said.

The stabbing was reported around 10 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Watauga Avenue near Curry Ford and Conway roads.

Orlando police said the neighbors got into a fight and one of them pulled a knife and stabbed the other in the stomach.

The victim was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery, police said.

The other neighbor was taken into police custody, according to authorities.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.