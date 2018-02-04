Man stabbed while sitting in his Orange County driveway, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was stabbed several times while sitting in his driveway at 4801 Eggleston Ave. on Sunday, deputies said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the victim was approached by a Hispanic man who asked for cash, but when the victim handed over change, the armed man stabbed him several times before running from the area.

Deputies said when they arrived at the scene, the victim was found with several shallow stab wounds.

He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Neighbors of the man said he's lived in his home for 35 years.

No other details were immediately released.

