Man stabbed while waiting at Orange County bus stop, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was arrested after he stabbed another man at a bus stop Monday night, deputies said.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office officials said the 46-year-old victim was sitting at a bus stop at 6100 West Colonial when another man approached him and began to stab him.

Deputies said the suspect, who was only identified as a 38-year-old black man, briefly fought with them, but was subsequently arrested.

OCSO officials said the victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Neither the suspect nor any deputies were injured, the Sheriff’s Office said.

No other details were immediately released.

