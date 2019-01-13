Man steals phone, is stopped before escaping, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An attempted robbery was thwarted Saturday when deputies stopped a man who stole another man's cellphone, officials from the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities said the incident occurred just before 1:45 p.m. Saturday on the 4500 block of Silver Star Road at the Los Robles Apartments. A man was at the complex for a barbecue when the suspect battered him, stealing the victim's phone in the process, deputies said.

According to officials, the suspect was stopped at the front of the apartment complex as he attempted to flee. Authorities said the victim identified the suspect. Neither the victim's nor the suspect's identity has been released.

On Sunday, there was a large law enforcement presence at the same apartment complex. It's unclear if the two incidents are related.

The scene at the Los Robles Aprtments Sunday

