Man strangles wife because she wanted to leave him, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A man strangled his wife because she wanted to leave him and wouldn't tell him why, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Ronald Strouse began arguing with his wife, 72-year-old Susan Strouse, Monday evening because she said she was going to take all their money and move out, leaving him behind.

Around noon the next day, Ronald Strouse, 73, pulled his wife off a couch where she was lying and repeatedly demanded to know why she wanted to leave him, according to the report. He became frustrated and began choking her as he was straddled over her while she tried to fight back but digging her fingernails into his arms, authorities said.

Deputies said Ronald Strouse got off his wife once she stopped struggling and appeared unresponsive then he called 911.

"This was a particularly brutal murder. We aren't sure why Ronald Strouse murdered his wife of 50 years, but one thing we are sure of is that he will be held accountable for his actions," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Ronald Strouse was arrested on a first-degree murder charge.

