Man strangles wife in fight over possible affair, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man is accused of strangling his wife while their young son was home because he believed the woman was having an affair, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Matthew Solice, 33, called 911 at 5:24 p.m. on July 31 saying he had just killed his wife, 26-year-old Amy Solice. When authorities arrived to the couple's apartment on Gateway Point Circle, they said they found Amy Solice unconscious.

She was taken to a hospital in Celebration in critical condition, then later transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where she died Thursday, according to the report.

Deputies said Matthew Solice surrendered at the scene.

He told authorities that he and his wife had been having marital problems, so she moved out of their apartment on July 12 but would often come over at night to watch their son.

On the night of the incident, Amy Solice came over to watch the boy and Matthew Solice confronted her about what looked like a hickey on her neck, according to the affidavit.

Matthew Solice claimed the argument escalated and Amy Solice admitted to having an affair with a man at work, the report said.

The couple's son was at the apartment during the incident, deputies said.

Matthew Solice is charged with second-degree murder.

Anyone who is in a domestic violence crisis can call Harbor House's 24-hour confidential hotline at 407-886-2856. You can also visit its website here for more information.

