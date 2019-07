CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. - Police say a New Port Richey man struck by lightning on Clearwater Beach has died.

Garry Parks, 32, was hit by lightning Sunday afternoon.

Officials said Parks went into cardiac arrest and was rushed to a hospital, but he later died.

Seven other people nearby police were also hurt by the lightning strike.

Witnesses said Parks was walking back to shore with his family when he was struck.

