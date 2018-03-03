Man struck child using 'board with nails,' police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A Titusville man was arrested this week after police say he struck a child in the head with a board or stick with nails in it, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

Toby Spencer, 40, is facing charges of aggravated battery and child abuse without great harm. He is being held on $40,000 bond at the Brevard County Jail.

The boy escaped with a large knot on his head and was capable of talking with police, reports show.

At approximately 1:35 p.m. Sunday, Titusville police responded to an area near the 600 block of Collins Avenue after reports of a battery on a child. There, officers made contact with the victim and the victim's mother.

The boy told police he was playing with friends by throwing rocks and sticks in the air when Spencer approached him. Spencer then struck him once on the back of the head with a board that had several nails sticking out of it, according to reports.

He told police Spencer pointed a red and black "Nerf" gun in his face and threatened to hurt him if he ever went into Spencer's yard, Florida Today reported.

Officers observed a large knot on the back of the boy's head, reports say.

The victim's friends, who witnessed the incident, were separated and questioned, according to reports. Each told police that Spencer had struck the victim with a brown stick with nails sticking out of it and threatened him with a red and black plastic Nerf gun.

Spencer denied striking the victim and told police he just chased the boy off his property because the boy was throwing sticks at his house, according to Florida Today.

After arresting the suspect, officers were unable to locate the stick with nails in a search of Spencer's yard and surrounding area.

