Man struck, killed by train in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A man was struck and killed by a train Thursday morning in Daytona Beach, police said.

The crash was reported around 6:10 a.m. at George W. Engram Boulevard, west of U.S. 1.

Daytona Beach police said a 51-year-old man parked his vehicle on Charles Street, walked to the tracks and stood in front of the northbound train.

Some roads, including International Speedway Boulevard, were blocked in the area as police investigated.

Man struck and killed by train at George W. Engram Boulevard about 6:10 a.m. Police on scene. — Daytona Beach Police (@DBCops1) August 2, 2018

