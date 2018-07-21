Man suffers fatal heart attack while driving, crashes into guardrail, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead after suffering a heart attack while driving on I-4 in Volusia County Friday morning, according to officials from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said 37-year-old Paul Harris of North Carolina was traveling with his family on the interstate around 10:30 a.m. when he suffered a heart attack, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and hit a guardrail. The Chevy SUV received minor damage.

Harris was transported to Halifax Medical Center where he was pronounced dead from the heart attack, according to officials.

The conditions of the other passengers in the car are unknown.



