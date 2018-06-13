Man suffers serious eye injuries after mystery substance used in attack

APOPKA, Fla. - A man suffered serious injuries in Orange County late Tuesday when a stranger threw a mystery substance in his face, deputies said.

The attack occurred around 10:40 p.m. on South Central Avenue near Apopka.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the area for a report of an aggravated battery.

Deputies said they met with the victim, a 26-year-old man, who said someone threw an unknown substance in his face.

The victim suffered serious injuries to his eyes and was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, according to officials.

Deputies said it's believed the attack occurred in the 600 block of 13th Street.

A detailed description of the assailant has not been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

