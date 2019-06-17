Man surrenders to Melbourne police after barricading himself

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A Melbourne man turned himself into police after barricading himself in a house following a disturbance with an ex-girlfriend and some of her family members, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

Quentin Eugene Hatcher, 40, turned himself after barricading himself alone in a house with a handgun on 1996 Irene Summerford Way, police say.

He was charged with armed trespass, felon possessing a firearm and possessing a firearm while subject to an injunction, authorities said.

The Crisis Negotiations Unit was in contact throughout and ultimately got Hatcher to come out on his own, police said.

The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.