Man taken to hospital with burns after townhouse fire in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A townhome was heavily involved after a fire broke out in the garage causing one person to be transported to a hospital, officials said.

Orlando County Fire Rescue arrived at 13618 Cygnus Drive at 12:17 p.m. Saturday, and noticed flames shooting out of the second-story window.

As firefighters were inside they were pulled out as the second-floor roof was compromised and there was a threat of a possible roof colapse, according to officials.

Firefighters then knocked down exterior walls from outside the house in order to put out the flames. They also kept the flames from spreading by cutting a hole in the roof from front to back which kept the fire from jumping.

Firefighters were on scene for almost two hours and fought the blaze for forty-minutes before they considered it to be extinguished.

One male victim was taken to a hospital after receiving burns to his arms and legs. His current condition is unknown, officials said.

Two units were displaced because of the fire. While the fire did not affect the surounding units, they are without power.

Red Cross was called to assist the familes.

