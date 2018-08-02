Man taunts bison, narrowly misses charge in Yellowstone National Park

MONTANA - Visitors at Yellowstone National Park were treated to a bison sighting on July 31.

What they also got to see was a man taunting the bison in the middle of the road.

The bison was crossing the road and minding its own business but did not appreciate the taunts.

It then charged the man twice but misses.

The unidentified man finally retreated back to his car and the bison got back on its merry way.

Yellowstone National Park officials advise visitors to stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves, and at least 25 yards away from all other animals, including bison and elk.

They also warn to stay in your vehicle if you encounter a wildlife jam. This visitor did not heed that warning.





Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.