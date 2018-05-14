Man, teen arrested in violent Altamonte Springs home invasion

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A man and teen were arrested over the weekend in connection with an Altamonte Springs home invasion in which a woman claims one of them put a gun in her mouth.

Angel Delgado Santiago, 30, and a 17-year-old were arrested on charges of attempted homicide, home invasion with a firearm, fleeing and eluding police and resisting an officer without violence.

According to Altamonte Springs police, shots were reported on Rose Petal Place, where a woman said someone broke into her house, tried to rob her and shot at her and her roommate.

Police said the teen put a gun to the head of one of the victims and Santiago put a gun to the face and mouth of the other woman, who described the weapon as an AK-47. She said she tried to take the gun from Santiago, who ran away and got into a Toyota Venza, according to police.

The teen then followed and fired three shots at one of the victims, who was chasing him, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Police pursued the car and used stop sticks to halt the vehicle, officials said.

Santiago ran from the disabled vehicle but was caught a short time later, police said. The teen stayed in the car and was taken into custody.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.