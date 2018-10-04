Man threatens to shoot Congress members over Kavanaugh vote, deputies say

Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, left, and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, listen as Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, on…

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's potential confirmation influenced one Winter Haven man enough to post threats on his Facebook page, according to officials from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The man, whose name has not been released, is accused of threatening to kill members of Congress, their families and any law enforcement officers who came to his home. Deputies said the man's post described Kavanaugh's confirmation as his deciding factor.

"I can tell it seems I will be sacrificing my life for my country," the suspect said in a post. "But I am ready and will know who needs to be killed after the vote to put Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court."

Polk Sheriff Grady Judd said deputies investigated and arrested the man Thursday without any incident.

"People need to calm down, and stop making threats of violence -- we will not tolerate it," Judd said. "Anyone who threatens to shoot or kill any public servant or law enforcement officer will go to jail immediately."

More details about the man and the posts have not been released. Officials plan to hold a press conference at 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.