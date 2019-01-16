WATCH LIVE: Man sentenced for killing woman, her 8-year-old son

SANFORD, Fla. - A man who killed his girlfriend and her 8-year-old son and shot four others with an AK-47 is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday in Seminole County.

Allen Cashe, 32, shot six people in March 2017, killing Latina Herring and her son, Branden Christian.

Cashe was facing the death penalty but agreed to enter a plea of no contest last month in exchange for a life sentence. Prosecutors said that will save the victim's surviving son from having to testify.

Sanford police said they consider Cashe's rampage one of the most horrifying cases they have ever seen.

Cashe's formal sentencing is set for 9 a.m. at the Seminole County Courthouse.

