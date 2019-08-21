Man transported to hospital after shooting in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office said a 21-year-old man was transported to a local hospital after a shooting in Orlando.
The Sheriff's Office said around 5:39 p.m. Tuesday deputies responded to a shooting call in the 2700 block of Silkwood Circle in Orlando.
Deputies said investigators were informed by a witnesses a shooting had happened but the victim was not in the area.
Investigators said deputies responded to a local hospital, where the shooting victim was found.
He is in stable condition, according to the Sheriff's Office.
No suspects are outstanding, according to deputies.
