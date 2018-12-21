Man travels from Oklahoma to Orlando to meet teen for sex, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Undercover officers said they arrested a man who drove from Oklahoma to Orlando in order to have sex with an underage girl.

Orlando police said they arrested Timothy Eugene Blacke, 49, of Hulbert, Oklahoma, on Wednesday night and booked him into the Orange County Jail.

Undercover officers said they posed as a mother and daughter online, and they said Blacke negotiated a sexual encounter with a girl he thought was 14 years old.

During his first appearance before a judge on Thursday, he was ordered not to have any contact with children not related to him and only supervised contact with his own children. His bond was set at $7,900.



